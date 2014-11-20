FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jail for Austrian who blackmailed Bacardi heiress
November 20, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Jail for Austrian who blackmailed Bacardi heiress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - An Austrian man who threatened and blackmailed a member of the Bacardi family, famed for their rum empire, was sentenced to 21 months in jail in Vienna, a spokeswoman for the court said on Thursday.

Raphael Abarth, 57, sent threatening emails and left voice messages in an attempt to extort 110,000 euros ($137,632) from Monika Bacardi, the widow of the great-grandson of the founder of the Bacardi business, Facundo Bacardi Masso.

Abarth claimed he had set Bacardi up for marriage with her wealthy husband to-be in Monaco decades ago, Austria Presse Agentur reported. (1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

