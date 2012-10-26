FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cancer fund raises 207 mln pounds in London float
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Cancer fund raises 207 mln pounds in London float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Investment trust BACIT has raised 207 million pounds ($334 million) from an initial public share offer, seeing its shares trade higher in their London stock market debut on Friday.

BACIT, which stands for Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust, intends to put its money into a range of investments, including mutual funds, hedge funds, real estate funds and private equity.

The fund, which will not have any management or performance fees to pay, also plans to invest up to one percent of its net asset value each year in cancer research drug development and medical projects.

Its shares, which were priced at 100 pence each in the offering, rose to as much 104 pence in their debut on Friday.

Backed by City financiers such as private equity veteran Jon Moulton, the founder of Alchemy Partners, who sits on the BACIT board, the fund was advised by J.P. Morgan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.