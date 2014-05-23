FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Bactiguard says plans IPO in June
#Healthcare
May 23, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's Bactiguard says plans IPO in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 23 (Reuters) - Swedish medical technology firm Bactiguard, which had sales of 131 million crowns ($20 million) in 2013, said on Friday it intended to list its shares in Stockholm.

The IPO, which was expected to take place in late June, would consist of both newly issued shares and existing shares, Bactiguard said in a statement.

Bactiguard makes a coating for medical devices aimed at preventing infections in hospitals and employs around 60 people.

Link to statement: r.reuters.com/rur59v ($1 = 6.5900 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam, editing by William Hardy)

