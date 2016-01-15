FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plaintiffs fight arbitration in bad check class action
January 15, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs fight arbitration in bad check class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 15 -

Individuals suing a California debt collector for threatening them with criminal prosecution over bounced checks have asked a federal judge to deny the company’s bid to force their proposed class action into arbitration.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit is challenging a so-called bad check restitution program run by Victim Services on contract by a number of California district attorneys. The program is one of many across the country created to retrieve funds from writers of bad checks to compensate the rightful payee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1n0kt7o

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
