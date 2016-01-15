Plaintiffs fight arbitration in bad check class action

Jan 15 -

Individuals suing a California debt collector for threatening them with criminal prosecution over bounced checks have asked a federal judge to deny the company’s bid to force their proposed class action into arbitration.

Filed in 2014, the lawsuit is challenging a so-called bad check restitution program run by Victim Services on contract by a number of California district attorneys. The program is one of many across the country created to retrieve funds from writers of bad checks to compensate the rightful payee.

