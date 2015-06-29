FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Badminton-Lee wins Canada Open to take back-to-back titles
June 29, 2015

Badminton-Lee wins Canada Open to take back-to-back titles

June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei continued his triumphant return following an eight-month doping ban by beating Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long to win the Canada Open on Sunday.

The double Olympic silver medallist and twice world championship runner-up proved too much for his 21-year-old opponent as he took the title 21-17 21-13 in Calgary a week after winning the U.S. Open in New York.

The former world number one has won all 17 matches since returning to action last month after testing positive for dexamethasone at the world championships in August last year.

The win in the lower rated Grand Prix tournament will boost his world ranking of 99 as he bids to qualify for next year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and continues preparations ahead of the world championships in August.

