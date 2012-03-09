FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Badminton-Lin bursts into semis, easy for Chong Wei
March 9, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Badminton-Lin bursts into semis, easy for Chong Wei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds later results)

* Hidayat drought against Lin goes on

* Third seed Chen Long bows out

By Dave Thompson

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 9 (Reuters) - Lin Dan blasted his way past old rival Taufik Hidayat 21-18 21-8 on Friday to earn a place in the semi-finals of the All England badminton championships.

The Chinese is the world and Olympic champion, titles held by Hidayat at his peak in the mid-2000s, but time has marched on and the Indonesian has not beaten Lin in seven years.

Friday’s defeat took their head-to-head record to 10-3 in favour of the Chinese although for a time an upset looked possible with both men going toe to toe in the first game.

Once Lin took the opener he quickly went 9-0 up in the second with a series of powerful cross-court smashes that left his opponent reeling.

Reminded of his long wait for a win against his Chinese rival, Hidayat said: “Yes it was in 2005 when I was 25. Now I am 31, almost 32. It’s sport. You have the generations”.

Lin’s main rival, title holder and world number one Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia, breezed past unseeded Indonesian Dionysius Hayom Rumbaka 21-9 21-11 in 27 minutes.

He now faces experienced South Korean Lee Hyun-il who enjoyed a comfortable 21-15 21-13 triumph over unseeded Malaysian Daren Liew.

Lin’s semi-final opponent in his quest for a fifth All England crown is seventh-seeded Japanese Kenichi Tago who upset number three seed Chen Long of China 22-24 21-12 21-14.

In an enthralling women’s singles encounter, top seed and world champion Wang Yihan of China survived four match points to edge out battling Tine Baun of Denmark 19-21 25-23 21-9.

“There’s always a loser and a winner and I was just trying to show what I was capable of,” said Wang. (Editing by Tony Jimenez; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink for more badminton)

