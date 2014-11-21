Badminton-World No.1 Lee hopes for 'good results' from BWF panel

BANGKOK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Badminton world number one Lee Chong Wei is confident his name will be cleared following his provisional suspension by the sport’s governing body (BWF) for an anti-doping violation.

Speaking to reporters in Bangkok on Friday, Lee said he was not at fault and would wait for a BWF panel decision next month.

”I am very confident that this case is not my fault,“ Lee told reporters at a news conference for an upcoming exhibition match in Thailand. ”I must stay strong. Everybody has been messaging me to stay strong.

“I‘m waiting to hear good results next month.”

Lee, who won silver medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, faces a two-year ban should he fail with his appeal.

The Malaysian would also be stripped of the silver medal he won at the world championships in August in Copenhagen, the location of the failed test.

Earlier this month the BWF said in a statement: “The world governing body has imposed this suspension due to an Adverse Analytical Finding of a sample taken at the BWF World Championships in August”.

Lee, whose 55 global titles and Olympic silver medals have made him Malaysia’s leading sportsman, was found to have traces of the banned anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone in his system during the world championships in Denmark. (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Peter Rutherford)