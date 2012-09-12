FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler still intends to reduce EADS stake by end-2012
September 12, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

Daimler still intends to reduce EADS stake by end-2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Daimler still intends to reduce its stake in EADS, the parent of Airbus, by the end of this year, the company said on Wednesday in a statement.

Responding to the news that EADS was in merger talks with Britain’s BAE Systems Plc, Daimler said it was also talking to German state-owned bank KfW about the transaction.

Germany has agreed, via state-owned KfW bank, to purchase a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from carmaker Daimler in order to ensure the Franco-German balance is retained within the company’s shareholding structure.

