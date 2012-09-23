EADS may offer Daimler convertible bond

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - EADS said on Sunday it could offer its shareholder Daimler a way to reduce its stake in the aerospace and defence company via a convertible bond.

Daimler has been looking for a way to sell part of its stake in EADS and aims to agree a deal with German state development bank KfW by the end of the year.

But talks have been complicated by the Sept. 12 announcement of merger negotiations between Airbus parent EADS and Britain’s BAE Systems, which have sent EADS shares about 13 percent lower so far.

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel earlier said EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders had offered Daimler an exit via a convertible bond.

Daimler could issue a bond convertible into 7.5 percent of EADS shares, according to Der Spiegel. If merger talks between EADS and BAE succeed, EADS could sell the shares in the market. If talks fail, it could still sell the stock to Germany’s KfW, as originally planned, it said.

EADS told Reuters, though, that a convertible bond was merely one of several options being considered. Daimler declined to comment on the report.

Daimler controls a 22.5 percent voting stake in EADS, holding 15 percent directly and controlling the votes of a further 7.5 percent belonging to a consortium of private and public sector investors.