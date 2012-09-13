German govt to work closely with French on BAE, EADS-source

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The German government plans to work in close consultation with the French government on the planned merger between Britain’s BAE Systems and Airbus owner EADS , a German government source said on Thursday.

The French and German governments are both stakeholders in EADS.

BAE Systems and EADS said on Wednesday that they were in advanced talks to create an industry giant that would overtake rival Boeing in sales and contend with defence cutbacks in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)