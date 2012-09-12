FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE Systems says in talks with EADS about tie-up
September 12, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

BAE Systems says in talks with EADS about tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s BAE Systems said on Wednesday it was in talks about a tie-up with EADS , the parent of Airbus, to create a European powerhouse in aerospace, defence and security.

BAE shareholders would own 40 percent of the combined group and EADS shareholders the remaining 60 pct, BAE said in a statement.

“The potential combination would create a world class international aerospace, defence and security group with substantial centres of manufacturing and technology excellence in France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the USA,” BAE Systems said.

