France wants to keep stake in merged EADS-BAE - paper

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - France wants to remain a shareholder in a merger of EADS and BAE Systems with a 9 percent stake, French newspaper La Tribune said in a report published on its website on Friday, citing two unidentified sources close to the matter.

The French state, which currently owns 15 percent of EADS, “does not want to get out of EADS,” said the two sources quoted by the French daily.

La Tribune said the British group would have preferred to see the French state exiting.

The daily also said that Tom Enders, EADS Chief Executive, would head the newly combined group as chief executive and the chairman would come from BAE Systems.

The paper added that if talks continued at the same pace, the deal could be signed before Oct.10.

No-one was immediately available for comment at EADS.

EADS’s shares were up 0.3 percent at 25.22 euros by 0733 GMT, when BAES was unchanged at 337 pence.