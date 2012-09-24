FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK defence committee launches BAE-EADS merger inquiry
September 24, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

UK defence committee launches BAE-EADS merger inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s cross-party parliamentary defence committee on Monday launched an inquiry into the possible merger of UK defence group BAE Systems and European aerospace company EADS.

The influential committee said it would take evidence during October and November, to establish the impact any merger would have on the protection of British sovereign capabilities, defence exports, relationships with the United States and European alies and the likely consequence on jobs and trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
