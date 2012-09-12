FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says EADS-BAE merger must serve public interest
September 12, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

UK says EADS-BAE merger must serve public interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it was working with BAE Systems and EADS to ensure a proposed merger to create a European aerospace and defence powerhouse would serve the public interest.

“Given the nature of the companies’ activities we would of course want to ensure that the UK’s public interest was properly protected,” the government’s business department said in a statement.

“We are working with the companies to ensure that this is the case,” the department said.

