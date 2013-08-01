FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE Systems profits fall 6 percent on US budget cuts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

BAE Systems profits fall 6 percent on US budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - BAE Systems reported a 6 percent fall in first-half profit, weighed down by U.S. defence budget cuts, and pinned hopes for double digit growth in full-year underlying earnings per share on its Saudi jet deal concluding.

Britain’s largest defence contractor said on Thursday earnings before interest, taxes and amoritisation (EBITA) over the first six months of the year was 865 million pounds ($1.3 billion). Sales rose 1 percent to 8.45 billion pounds.

BAE, which makes Eurofight Typhoon jets and aircraft carriers, said its order book rose to 43.1 billion pounds. It increased its interim dividend by 3 percent to 8 pence per share.

Analysts on average were expecting first-half EBITA of 885.67 million pounds and sales of 8.7 billion pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.