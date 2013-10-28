FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE signs civil aircraft maintenance deal with Japan Airlines
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

BAE signs civil aircraft maintenance deal with Japan Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - British defence contractor BAE Systems has signed a three-year deal with Japan Airlines to provide maintenance support for the carrier’s commercial aircraft fleet, the company said on Monday.

The deal, whose value was not disclosed, will see BAE’s United States-based commercial aircraft solutions business provide repairs, spares and modifications to the aircraft electronic systems of Japan Airlines’s Boeing 737-800, 767 and 777 planes.

BAE, which traditionally supports military air forces, is chasing commercial opportunities to make up for falling defence spend from the U.S. and Europe. It signed an aircraft maintenance deal with Australian low-cost carrier Tigerair on Oct. 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.