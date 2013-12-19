FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L&G and BAE agree 1.8 bln stg longevity risk deal
December 19, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

L&G and BAE agree 1.8 bln stg longevity risk deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British insurer Legal & General has agreed to insure the liabilities of two BAE Systems pension schemes, in a deal covering 1.8 billion pounds ($2.95 billion) of liabilities.

Longevity deals are a growing market for the insurance industry in developed countries as pension schemes seek to offset the risks and liabilities from increasing life expectancy.

The agreement follows a 3.2 billion pound deal earlier this year between L&G and BAE, the largest ever transaction of its kind.

“Following the success of the transaction we completed early in 2013, we are again pleased to have reduced the longevity risk exposure within another two of our pension scheme arrangements,” said Nigel Tinsley, director of group pensions at BAE.

L&G has now insured over 7.5 billion pounds of pension scheme risk in 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
