BAE Systems closes in on Oman Typhoon deal-sources

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - British defence group BAE Systems is close to securing a deal to sell 12 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to the government of Oman, according to sources close to talks, in a deal which could be worth up to $2 billion.

“BAE and Oman are close to an agreement for 12 Eurofighters,” one source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Analysts estimate that the Oman Eurofighter deal could be worth up to $2 billion.

BAE, Europe’s biggest defence contractor, is also in talks to supply the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with up to 60 Eurofighters if a deal between the Gulf Arab state and France’s Dassault falls through, one of the sources said.