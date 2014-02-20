FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE Systems says US business close to "bottoming out" in 2014
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

BAE Systems says US business close to "bottoming out" in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Europe’s largest defence contractor BAE Systems said its U.S. business was close to “bottoming out” in 2014 after suffering a 865 million pound ($1.45 billion) writedown last year and further pressure from reduced U.S. spending.

“For 2014, the question is are we bottoming out in the US - we’re getting pretty close,” Group Finance Director Peter Lynas told analysts on Thursday, declining to comment on the 2015 forecast.

“I think we’ve taken most of the pain in 2013,” he said.

BAE said on Thursday it expected continued pressure on US defence spending to hit earnings by up to 10 percent this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.