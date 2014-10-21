BRIEF-BAE Systems says to buy SilverSky for $232.5 mln

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bae Systems Plc :

* SilverSky acquisition

* Deal for $232.5 million (approximately 144.4 mln stg) on a cash free and debt free basis

* Proposed acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in third year following closing

* BAE Systems acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in third year following closing with post tax returns expected to exceed BAE Systems’ cost of capital in fourth year following closing

* SilverSky is expected to generate sales for 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2014 of about $75 million (46.6 mln stg 1)

* Will be funded from BAE Systems’ existing cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: