LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems said it had won a five-year contract worth an estimated $120 million to provide engineering and testing support for the U.S. Navy’s Aegis weapon system onboard its ships.

BAE Systems, the largest defence company in Europe, said on Monday the contract was initially valued at $23 million with a total value of $120 million over a five-year period. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Clarke)