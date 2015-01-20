FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE Systems wins 112 mln stg Typhoon services contract extension
January 20, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

BAE Systems wins 112 mln stg Typhoon services contract extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Defence company BAE Systems said it had won a 112 million pound ($170 million) contract from the British Ministry of Defence to continue to provide services to ensure the readiness of the country’s Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

BAE Systems, Europe’s largest defence company, said the contract extension of 15 months would help sustain 650 jobs at the country’s Royal Air Force bases.

“Over the past six years we have worked hard to develop a service which ensures the RAF is able to meet its operational requirements while providing the best value for the UK’s taxpayers,” BAE Systems Director for Military Air Support Nigel Davey said in a statement on Tuesday.

BAE builds the Eurofighter alongside European aerospace group Airbus and Italian defence contractor Finmeccanica. ($1 = 0.6605 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

