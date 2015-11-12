FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BAE Systems sees flat earnings in 2015 on Typhoon production cut
November 12, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BAE Systems sees flat earnings in 2015 on Typhoon production cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems plc warned on Thursday it would see no growth in earnings in 2015 after it reduced the rate of production of Typhoon aircraft.

The company said that including a benefit of 2 pence from tax provisions, it expected underlying earnings per share for 2015 of around 38 pence.

BAE said in February that for 2015 it expected underlying earnings per share to be marginally higher than the 38 pence per share it made in 2014, a forecast that was partly dependent on new orders in the shape of more Eurofighter Typhoons for Saudi Arabia and work for its shipyards in Australia.

The company said that overall it expected good sales growth in 2015 and a robust order backlog at the half year of 37.3 billion pounds underpinned its confidence in its prospects. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

