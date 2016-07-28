FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BAE Systems on track to grow 2016 earnings by up to 10 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 28, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BAE Systems on track to grow 2016 earnings by up to 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence contractor by revenue, reported slightly higher half-year earnings and said it was on track to meet its forecast for 2016 earnings to rise by between 5 percent and 10 percent.

The British-based company posted underlying earnings per share (EPS) of 17.4 pence for the six months ended June 30, in line with a consensus forecast, and compared to the 17.1 pence level it reported last year.

BAE reiterated guidance that its 2016 performance would be weighted to the second-half of the year, and said that it did not expect any material impact on near-term trading from Britain's vote in June to leave the EU. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.