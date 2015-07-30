FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE Systems says on track to meet guidance if it secures new orders
#Industrials
July 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BAE Systems says on track to meet guidance if it secures new orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest defence company BAE Systems reiterated guidance for marginal earnings growth this year, a forecast which it said remained conditional upon securing new orders for fighter jets.

BAE said in February that for 2015 it expected underlying earnings per share to be marginally higher than the 38 pence per share it made in 2014 if it could secure orders for more Eurofighter Typhoons, most probably from Saudi Arabia, and work for its shipyards in Australia.

The company said overall it had performed well during the first half of 2015, reporting underlying earnings per share of 17.1 pence, slightly behind the 17.7 pence in made in the same period last year. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

