BAE Systems says 2014 outlook unchanged
September 29, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

BAE Systems says 2014 outlook unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems said it remained on track to report annual earnings in line with its guidance, even as it reported several impairment charges.

BAE Systems said on Monday that it would take a goodwill impairment charge of 70 million pounds ($113.6 million) against its South African Land Systems business, which it recently agreed to sell.

In the U.S., it said it would take a 30 million pound charge from its commercial shipbuilding programmes, having already taken 12 million pounds at its half-year results.

“At this time, and in aggregate, the year’s earnings outlook for the group remains unchanged,” the company said in its statement.

BAE warned in February that earnings would fall by 5 to 10 percent this year from the 1.9 billion pound level in 2013, due to U.S. spending cuts and the non-recurring benefit from the settlement of the Salam deal with Saudi Arabia.

BAE is due to report 2014 results on Feb. 19.

1 US dollar = 0.6161 British pound Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

