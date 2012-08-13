FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Julius Baer To buy Merrill Lynch private bank outside U.S.
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 13, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

Julius Baer To buy Merrill Lynch private bank outside U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 13 - Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Monday it to had agreed to acquire Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch non-U.S. wealth management business, bumping up its assets by 40 percent.

Baer, which is Switzerland’s third-biggest listed bank and has no other business outside private banking, will pay some 860 million Swiss francs ($882 mln) for the unit, or around 1.2 percent for assets under management of around 72 billion francs.

Reuters reported in April that BofA had put its wealth management unit outside the United States up for sale as the business was not large enough to generate sufficient income.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.