UPDATE 1-BAE wins 500 mln stg Norway vehicle deal

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - BAE Systems has won a 500 million pounds ($787 million) contract to supply Norway with an upgraded version of its armoured vehicle, the company confirmed on Thursday.

BAE will upgrade Norway’s existing 103-vehicle CV9030 fleet and will also deliver 144 CV90s in different configurations, it said in a statement, confirming an earlier Reuters source-based story.

“This is one of the largest army investments and an important part of the Norwegian army modernization plan,” said Petter Jansen, managing director at the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation.

The vehicles would incorporate lessons learned from Norway’s operations in Afghanistan to improve protection, BAE said.

A variation of the CV90 is also used by other armed forces in the Nordic region, including Sweden, Denmark and Finland.