UPDATE 1-BAE Systems wins $709m Typhoon support contract

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest defence contractor BAE Systems on Friday said it had won a 446 million pound ($709.58 million) deal to provide engineering support for Eurofighter Typhoon jets, helping sustain some 600 jobs in Britain.

The five-year contract covers the support of 306 Typhoon jets currently used by Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain. The number will increase as more jets are delivered.

“The order will help to sustain around 600 jobs at BAE Systems’ Warton and Samlesbury sites in Lancashire focused on engineering, supply chain and project management,” BAE said in a statement.

BAE has been hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United States and Britain, a delay in key orders and the end of the Iraq war. As a result, the group said last year that it would cut around 3,000 jobs in Britain.

Shares in BAE were 0.4 percent down at 299.1 pence by 0840 GMT. ($1 = 0.6285 British pounds)