BAE sees 6-7 pence per share hit if Saudi deal delayed
#Earnings Season
October 10, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

BAE sees 6-7 pence per share hit if Saudi deal delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British defence contractor BAE Systems said its earnings could be hit by 6-7 pence per share should it fail to reach agreement on a jet deal with Saudi Arabia this year.

The group, which said it was trading in line with its expectations, also maintained its outlook.

The company said it still anticipates double-digit growth in underlying earnings per share for 2013 on expectations that it reaches a satisfactory completion to pricing negotiations with Saudi Arabia over the purchase of 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

“However, should negotiations extend beyond the year end, earnings per share for 2013 would be impacted by approximately 6 to 7 pence,” it said on Thursday.

It said it had achieved 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) of non-US and UK orders in the year to date and that it had so far purchased 34 million shares for 134 million pounds under a 1 billion pound share buyback program that it launched in February.

