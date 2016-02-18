FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BAE Systems forecasts earnings growth of up to 10 pct in 2016 
#Industrials
February 18, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

BAE Systems forecasts earnings growth of up to 10 pct in 2016 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - BAE Systems, the world’s third-largest defence contractor by revenue, forecast that annual earnings would grow by up to 10 percent this year as defence budgets recover and demand for cyber and commercial electronics grows.

BAE posted adjusted underlying earnings per share (EPS) of 36.6 pence in 2015, although on reported level it was helped by tax provisions and currency, coming in at 40.2 pence against 38 pence the year before.

In 2016, BAE forecast that EPS would grow by between 5 percent and 10 percent from the 36.6 pence level, helped by a strong performance from its electronic systems unit, whose products are used to control aircraft.  (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
