FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAE Systems agrees pricing on Salam deal with Saudi Arabia
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 19, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

BAE Systems agrees pricing on Salam deal with Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British defence contractor BAE Systems has agreed pricing with Saudi Arabia over a long-running Eurofighter jet deal with the Gulf state, capping years of talks which had repeatedly forced it to defer earnings.

BAE has had to repeatedly trim its full-year earnings forecasts as it failed to settle on price over the so-called Salam deal. The Gulf state agreed to buy 72 Eurofighter jets in 2007 for 4.43 billion pounds at the time.

“Both Governments have now agreed price escalation terms relating to the Typhoon aircraft under the Salam programme and these have been reflected in contractual arrangements between the UKG and BAE Systems,” the company said on Wednesday.

It said the terms of the agreement were broadly consistent with the company’s prior trading outlook for 2013. Cash settlement is expected to follow the pricing agreement, commencing in the early part of 2014.

BAE builds the Eurofighter alongside European aerospace group Airbus and Italian defence contractor Finmeccanica

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.