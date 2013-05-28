FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German banks' capital shortfall declined to 14 bln eur - Bafin
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 4 years

German banks' capital shortfall declined to 14 bln eur - Bafin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s financial regulator BaFin on Tuesday said major lenders in Europe’s largest economy need an extra 14 billion euros ($18.1 billion) in capital to fulfil stricter bank safety rules.

Thanks to capital increases and the selling down of risky assets, German lenders have reduced their capital shortfall from 32 billion euros and now have regulatory core capital ratios of between 10 percent and 18 percent.

International regulators agreed to introduce stricter bank safety rules by the end of 2018 to improve their capital cushions, a way to help absorb potential losses in a crisis.

Banks need to have a core tier one ratio of 6 percent by 2019. The rules, known as the Basel III accord, are being phased in over six years from January 2013.

The Basel rules were the world’s main regulatory response to the 2007-09 financial crisis that forced governments to rescue undercapitalised lenders.

$1 = 0.7729 euros Reporting by Andreas Kroener; writing by Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.