German cabinet appoints Hufeld as head of German watchdog - source
February 4, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

German cabinet appoints Hufeld as head of German watchdog - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The German cabinet has appointed Felix Hufeld as head of the German financial regulator Bafin, a government source said on Wednesday.

Hufeld will replace Elke Koening, who is leaving Bafin to become head the European Union’s bank resolution authority.

Hufeld, who was chief executive for central Europe at insurance broker Marsh from 2001 to 2010, joined Bafin as head of insurance supervision in January 2013, as EU regulators were putting into place the final pieces of new risk capital rules for the insurance sector known as Solvency II. (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown)

