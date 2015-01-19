Insurance expert Hufeld set for top German watchdog job -sources

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Felix Hufeld, the head of insurance supervision at German financial regulator Bafin, looks set to take over the agency’s top job from President Elke Koenig, two government sources said on Monday.

Final approval for the 53 year old as a replacement for Koenig, who is leaving Bafin to become head the EU’s bank resolution authority on March 1, has not formally been agreed but Hufeld has the “best chance”, one of the sources said.

“The confidential consultation process within the federal government is under way; there is no decision as yet,” a spokeswoman for the ministry of finance said.

Financial daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday that Hufeld was in line to lead Bafin.

Hufeld, who was chief executive for central Europe at insurance broker Marsh from 2001 to 2010, joined Bafin as head of insurance supervision in January 2013, as EU regulators were putting into place the final pieces of new risk capital rules for the insurance sector known as Solvency II.

Bafin is in transition, after major responsibilities for banking supervision shifted to the purview of the European Central Bank in November last year.

Bafin declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and Louise Heavens)