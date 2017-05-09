German regulator welcomes Chinese interest in nation's banks

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.

The Chinese tourism and finance company HNA and the Chinese insurer Anbang have expressed interest in buying stakes in the ailing HSH Nordbank of Germany.

Felix Hufeld, president of BaFin, said he welcomed foreign investment from abroad, including China. He was asked about the issue at an annual news conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)