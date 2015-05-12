FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bafin says to weigh consequences for Deutsche Bank after Libor probe
May 12, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Bafin says to weigh consequences for Deutsche Bank after Libor probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German financial regulator Bafin on Tuesday said it had completed its investigation into alleged attempts to manipulate benchmark interest rates like Libor and that it had delivered the report to Deutsche Bank .

“The investigation is closed. The report is now with Deutsche Bank and we’ve requested their response,” said Bafin banking supervisor Raimund Roeseler at a news conference.

“After we have gotten their response then we’ll consider any necessary consequences.”

Deutsche Bank agreed in April to pay $2.5 billion to U.S. and British authorities for manipulation of the Libor benchmark interest rate.

Bafin had been expected to finish its own investigation into the activities of Deutsche Bank’s traders as early as May, incorporating the findings of authorities in the United States and Britain, Reuters has reported. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

