German insurers struggling to meet capital needs - Bafin

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German insurers will only meet new minimum capital requirements called Solvency II with “considerable efforts”, and the German supervisor Bafin is preparing to regulate some companies on a “man-to-man” basis should interest rates remain low.

Bafin head Felix Hufeld on Tuesday said separately that Bafin would ask the banks that it directly supervises to report new data on the long-term fallout from low interest rates on their earnings stability.

In the text of a speech, Hufeld said the supervisor would test the stress effects on banks from different scenarios, including those where market rates rise rapidly or fall further into negative territory.

Bafin directly supervises some 1,600 banks. The European Central Bank directly supervises Germany's biggest 21 banks.