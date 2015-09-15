Delaware judge dismisses Bahamas resort's U.S. bankruptcy

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the Baha Mar mega-resort in the Bahamas was dismissed by a Delaware Bankruptcy judge on Tuesday who agreed with the project’s Chinese contractor that the dispute should be resolved in the Bahamas.

Construction of the nearly completed Baha Mar ground to a halt earlier this year due to a dispute between the Chinese construction company and the local developer. It will be one of the biggest resorts in the Caribbean when it opens.