FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delaware judge dismisses Bahamas resort's U.S. bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

Delaware judge dismisses Bahamas resort's U.S. bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy of the Baha Mar mega-resort in the Bahamas was dismissed by a Delaware Bankruptcy judge on Tuesday who agreed with the project’s Chinese contractor that the dispute should be resolved in the Bahamas.

Construction of the nearly completed Baha Mar ground to a halt earlier this year due to a dispute between the Chinese construction company and the local developer. It will be one of the biggest resorts in the Caribbean when it opens.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.