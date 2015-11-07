U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell from cruise ship

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Saturday it had suspended its search for a 35-year-old Brazilian man who fell from a cruise ship early Friday as it sailed through the night in waters off the Bahamas.

The Royal Caribbean Cruises ship Oasis of the Seas reported the man missing at about 1 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Friday, saying in a statement that crew members saw him “intentionally going over the side of the ship.”

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones and all that have been affected by this tragedy,” said Captain Todd Coggeshall, the chief of response management for the Coast Guard 7th District.

A video posted on YouTube appeared to show passengers on the ship calling to a man in shorts holding on to a life boat support bracket, as the ship moved swiftly through the sea at night.

“Because of you, this happened ... Let go of me! Get off of me!” he shouted in English, before seeming to lose his grip and fall into the ocean out of view.

The video was later removed from YouTube.

The search by both airplane and helicopter crews throughout Friday covered 931 nautical square miles, the Coast Guard said.

Two small boats were also launched to search for the man who was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts, according to the Coast Guard.

He has not been publicly identified by authorities.

The Oasis of the Seas can carry more than 5,000 passengers and has a crew of nearly 2,400. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alan Crosby)