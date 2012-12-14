FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's downgrades Bahamas credit rating to Baa1
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's downgrades Bahamas credit rating to Baa1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded its sovereign credit rating for the Bahamas by one notch to Baa1, leaving the Caribbean nation in the lower end of investment grade, citing limited economic growth prospects.

The credit outlook remains negative, Moody’s said in a statement.

“The economy contracted at an average rate of 0.8 percent annually between 2007 and 2011 and Moody’s expect the post-crisis recovery to remain fragile,” the firm said.

“Tourism, offshore financial services, and construction sectors - the main drivers of economic activity - continue to face downside risks, exacerbated by an uncertain recovery in the US, the Bahamas’ main tourism market,” Moody’s said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.