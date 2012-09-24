FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Bahamas outlook to negative on fiscal weakening
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Bahamas outlook to negative on fiscal weakening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s on Monday revised the outlook for the Bahamas to negative, citing the country’s weakening fiscal profile, but affirmed the nation’s BBB rating.

“The government deficit, instead of peaking and starting to decline, rose even further in the fiscal year ended June 2012,” Standard & Poor’s said in a statement, noting capital expenditure cost overruns and sluggish revenue growth.

“The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if the recently elected Progressive Liberal Party government does not put forth a medium-term plan to address the higher deficits and to stem the rise in government debt to GDP,” the statement read.

Moody’s Investors Service rates the Bahamas A3 with a negative outlook.

