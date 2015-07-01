FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Baha Mar Bahamas resort 8-12 weeks from completion
July 1, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bankrupt Baha Mar Bahamas resort 8-12 weeks from completion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - The troubled $3.5 billion Baha Mar mega resort in the Bahamas, bankrolled and built by the Chinese, is eight to 12 weeks from completion once construction resumes, a lawyer for the resort told a bankruptcy judge on Wednesday.

Baha Mar, which filed for bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court on Monday, needs more financing to restart the stalled project, which will feature more than 2,000 hotel rooms and a Las Vegas-style casino.

At a court hearing, lawyer Mark Shinderman, a partner at Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy, said the project could be completed in 12 weeks once construction resumes. He said the project is currently 97 percent complete.

The Export-Import Bank of China financed most of the project with a $2.45 billion loan. But project developer Sarkis Izmirlian, whose group has invested $850 million in the resort, blamed China State Construction’s China Construction America (CCA) wholly-owned subsidiary for “missed construction deadlines” in a statement released on Monday. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

