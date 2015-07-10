Developer of Bahamas resort accuses Chinese firm of sabotage

July 10 (Reuters) - The developer of the unfinished $3.5 billion Baha Mar mega resort in the Bahamas accuses China Construction America of recently sabotaging the project by cutting power to the work site, according to U.S. bankruptcy court filings on Thursday.

CCA, a unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd , immediately denied the claims, saying the developer of the Bahamas project, Baha Mar Ltd, is trying to deflect attention from its own mismanagement.

Baha Mar has been plagued by delays and ran out of money, forcing the developer to file for bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court late last month. The project, which is to feature a Las Vegas-style casino and more than 2,000 hotel rooms, is being built by CCA and has been largely financed with a $2.45 billion loan from the Export Import Bank of China. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)