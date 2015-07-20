Chinese firm seeks to dismiss bankruptcy case of Baha Mar resort

July 20 (Reuters) - The Chinese construction company building the $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas plans to file a motion to dismiss the bankruptcy case related to the unfinished project.

China Construction America (CCA), a unit of Chinese State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, could file the motion to dismiss as early as Monday afternoon, a lawyer for the firm told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey during a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Baha Mar Ltd, led by developer Sarkis Izmirlian, filed for bankruptcy protection in the Delaware court on June 29 after the project ran out of money. The developer blames the Chinese construction firm for the delays that forced the resort to miss its opening in late March. CCA says the development group mismanaged the project. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Paul Simao)