FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese firm seeks to dismiss bankruptcy case of Baha Mar resort
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 20, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese firm seeks to dismiss bankruptcy case of Baha Mar resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The Chinese construction company building the $3.5 billion Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas plans to file a motion to dismiss the bankruptcy case related to the unfinished project.

China Construction America (CCA), a unit of Chinese State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, could file the motion to dismiss as early as Monday afternoon, a lawyer for the firm told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey during a hearing in Wilmington, Delaware.

Baha Mar Ltd, led by developer Sarkis Izmirlian, filed for bankruptcy protection in the Delaware court on June 29 after the project ran out of money. The developer blames the Chinese construction firm for the delays that forced the resort to miss its opening in late March. CCA says the development group mismanaged the project. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.