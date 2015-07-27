FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese firms prepared to invest more in stalled Baha Mar project
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 27, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Chinese firms prepared to invest more in stalled Baha Mar project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Chinese firms that have built and bankrolled most of the stalled Baha Mar mega-resort project said on Monday they were willing to invest more to complete the Bahamas resort.

China Construction America (CCA) said it was prepared to invest an additional $100 million in Baha Mar. A unit of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd, CCA said it also had offered to provide a $175 million guarantee to China’s Export Import Bank in connection with the bank’s new $200 million facility to Baha Mar Ltd, the resort’s developer. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.