FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cost to complete Baha Mar mega-resort has risen to $400 mln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
July 27, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Cost to complete Baha Mar mega-resort has risen to $400 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - The cost of completing the stalled $3.5 billion Baha Mar mega-resort in the Bahamas has risen to $400 million, according to a letter from the project’s developer.

Baha Mar Ltd, run by Sarkis Izmirlian, has offered to invest $200 million in the project alongside the resort’s main lender, China’s Export-Import Bank, according to a letter viewed by Reuters.

“We will lend $200 million alongside (China Ex-Im Bank) on a 50-50 basis into a new senior facility totaling $400 million that will fund the completion, opening and stabilization of Baha Mar,” Izmirlian wrote in a July 23 letter to Liu Lange, president of the Chinese bank.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.