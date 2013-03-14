Deutsche Bahn sees ThyssenKrupp paying cartel damages this year

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn expects steelmaker ThyssenKrupp to pay damages this year for its role in a cartel, internal documents showed.

An agreement with Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine may be struck shortly, according to the Deutsche Bahn documents, seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Germany’s federal cartel office last July fined four companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and Germany’s Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros ($161 million) for fixing the price of rail tracks and said it was investigating others.

Deutsche Bahn then filed a 550 million euro claim for damages against a number of track suppliers including ThyssenKrupp. Voestalpine, which blew the whistle on the cartel, was not among those sued.

“We are still in talks with Deutsche Bahn. They are confidential,” a spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Voestalpine said the Austrian company was in constructive talks with Deutsche Bahn but that he could not confirm an agreement was imminent.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.