MOVES-Bahrain lender ABC says CEO to retire in July
February 7, 2013

MOVES-Bahrain lender ABC says CEO to retire in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corporation said on Thursday its president and chief executive, Hassan Ali Juma, will retire in July.

The bank, 59.4-percent owned by the Central Bank of Libya, will begin searching for a candidate to replace Juma, who has been in the role since April 2008, a statement said.

Juma will gradually hand over day-to-day running of the lender from March to Khaled Kawan, currently group deputy chief executive, who will ensure continuity until a permanent replacement is appointed, the lender said. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

