Bahrain's Ahli posts big Q1 profit jump after Qatar stake sale
April 24, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Bahrain's Ahli posts big Q1 profit jump after Qatar stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, April 24 (Reuters) - Ahli United Bank posted a big jump in first-quarter net profit, Bahrain’s largest lender by market value said on Wednesday, boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of a stake in a Qatari associate.

The bank booked a $212.9 million gain after selling a 29.4 percent stake in Qatar’s Ahli Bank in January to Qatar Foundation, a non-profit organisation wholly-owned by the Gulf state’s royal family.

This sent the bank’s net attributable profit for the three months to March 31 to $309 million, compared with $86.4 million in the corresponding period of 2012.

Without the one-off gain, net profit for the quarter was $96.9 million, up 12.2 percent on the same three months of last year.

Ahli United is expected to be one of the Bahraini lenders identified by the country’s central bank as key to the stability of its financial system. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and David French; Editing by Anthony Barker)

